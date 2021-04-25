Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $757,528.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,640.39 or 0.03301971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00271238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.49 or 0.01037649 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,547.56 or 0.99735129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.38 or 0.00638859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

