Wings Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,627.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Wings has a market cap of $9.64 million and $60,627.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

