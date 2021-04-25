WINk 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $259.26 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, WINk has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $359.01 million and approximately $259.26 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $586.85 or 0.01177091 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.