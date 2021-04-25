WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,172.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

