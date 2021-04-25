Wolves of Wall Street Market Capitalization Reaches $828,525.44 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $828,525.44 and $53,782.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $140.88 or 0.00287085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00061765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00094649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.12 or 0.00707346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.49 or 0.07815786 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,881 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.