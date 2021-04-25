Wownero (WOW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.99 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Wownero has traded 294.6% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $46.28 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00064533 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00271621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

