Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $7.80 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.80 billion and $150.31 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $49,663.83 or 0.99971090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00038206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00132152 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000927 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 157,036 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

