Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Tops $3.16 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $510.77 or 0.01032834 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.16 billion and $458.07 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00272178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004464 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00023265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,385.30 or 0.99863445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.99 or 0.00632909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00203213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,180,028 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

