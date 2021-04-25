Wrapped Origin Axie Price Tops $2,080.14 on Top Exchanges (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can now be bought for approximately $2,080.14 or 0.04316300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Origin Axie has a market cap of $472,191.57 and approximately $4,730.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00060017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.70 or 0.00692429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.69 or 0.07780627 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

