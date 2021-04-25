Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $149,346.47 and $443.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $439.25 or 0.00853380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00725969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00094506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.55 or 0.07772247 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

