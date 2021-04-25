Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.99) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($3.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 665.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 142,508 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

