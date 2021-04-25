X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) versus Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Head to Head Analysis

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.06% -35.89% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -72.91% -59.68%

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.81 million ($4.63) -1.86 Jounce Therapeutics $147.87 million 2.81 $56.82 million $1.66 5.51

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 4 0 2.50

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 115.78%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.40%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Jounce Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat patients suffering from chronic rare diseases. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody for combination therapy; JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

