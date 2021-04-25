xBTC (xBTC) Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. xBTC has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $57,805.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00269023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.01017133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,429.76 or 0.99966992 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.66 or 0.00630312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

