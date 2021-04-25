xDai Price Tops $17.29 on Major Exchanges (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, xDai has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One xDai coin can currently be purchased for $17.29 or 0.00034439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xDai has a market capitalization of $90.57 million and $2.99 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00270027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.37 or 0.01024471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,206.94 or 0.99996828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.00642726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xDai

xDai’s total supply is 8,364,725 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,796 coins. The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

