XIO (XIO) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

