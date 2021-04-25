Xiotri (XIOT) Price Reaches $625.18

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for $625.18 or 0.01253493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $41,345.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 79.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00064934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00094731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00711339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.73 or 0.07748799 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.