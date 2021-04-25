XMON Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,325.15 or 0.02654426 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $171,710.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00270949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.30 or 0.01038214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.73 or 0.00652470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.84 or 0.99634471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.