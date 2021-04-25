XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001516 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $42.50 million and $170,263.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00060758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00273627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.17 or 0.01051823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.29 or 0.00650631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,965.54 or 0.99779849 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00022947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,140 coins and its circulating supply is 57,127,986 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

