XYO Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. XYO has a market cap of $81.07 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XYO has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00061038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00093944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00687239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.81 or 0.07728997 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

