Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report $66.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.20 million and the highest is $72.52 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $116.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.78 million to $188.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.30 million, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $145.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on YMAB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after buying an additional 321,788 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,863,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,488,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 56,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

