Ycash Trading Down 16.7% This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Ycash has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $20,082.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.21 or 0.00416435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00162811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00227667 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004227 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,063,738 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

