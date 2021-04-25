yearn.finance Price Reaches $41,294.84 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One yearn.finance coin can currently be bought for about $41,294.84 or 0.82880864 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $273.85 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00269631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.01033730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,781.41 or 0.99913842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.72 or 0.00637686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,635 coins. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance is a suite of products in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) that provides lending aggregation, yield generation, and insurance on the Ethereum blockchain. The protocol is maintained by various independent developers and is governed by YFI holders. Core Products: Vaults:Capital pools that automatically generate yield based on opportunities present in the market. Vaults benefit users by socializing gas costs, automating the yield generation and rebalancing process, and automatically shifting capital as opportunities arise. Earn:The first Yearn product was a lending aggregator. Funds are shifted between dYdX, AAVE, and Compound automatically as interest rates change between these protocols. Users can deposit to these lending aggregator smart contracts via the Earn page. Zap:A tool that enables users to swap into and out of (known as “Zapping”) several liquidity pools available on Curve.Finance. These pools benefit from the lending aggregators discussed above, as well as earning users trading fees by partcipating as Liquidity Providers (LPs) on Curve.Fi. Currently users can use five stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, USDC, USDT, TUSD) and “Zap” into one of two pools (y.curve.fi or busd.curve.f) on Curve. Alternatively, users can “Zap” out of these two Curve pools and into one of the five base stablecoins. Cover:Insurance that enables users to obtain coverage against financial loss for various smart contracts and/or protcols on the Ethereum blockchain. Cover is underwritten by Nexus Mutual. Governance:The Yearn ecosystem is controlled by YFI token holders who submit and vote on off-chain proposals that govern the ecosystem. Proposals that generate a majority support (>50% of the vote) are implemented by a 9 member multi-signature wallet. Changes must be signed by 6 out of the 9 wallet signers in order to be implemented. The members of the multi-signature wallet were voted in by YFI holders and are subject to change from future governance votes. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

