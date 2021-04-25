YEE Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One YEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00064699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00094092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00685158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.04 or 0.07683192 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

