YGGDRASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $46,446.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00064983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00677237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.79 or 0.08079616 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars.

