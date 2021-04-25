YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $46,446.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00064983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00677237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.79 or 0.08079616 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

