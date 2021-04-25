YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,468 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,345,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $231.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average of $209.16. The company has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

