YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,120 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 98,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. 4,197,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

