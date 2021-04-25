YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $131,850,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.85. 1,532,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.62. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

