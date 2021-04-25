YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PEP traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $145.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

