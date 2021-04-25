YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $15.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $875.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $750.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $492.00 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

