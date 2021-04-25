YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 467 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,975,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,807. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $226.21. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

