YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Morningstar worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Morningstar by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.98. The company had a trading volume of 128,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,065. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.17 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,001,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,358 shares of company stock valued at $38,725,863. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

