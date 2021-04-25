YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

NYSE:AON traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.89. 1,018,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,981. Aon plc has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $240.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

