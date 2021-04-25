YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 26.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.72. 1,097,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,138. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.44.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

