YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Yum China by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

