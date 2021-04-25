YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,414 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,252,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,307,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.