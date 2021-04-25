YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.01. 2,308,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.61. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.