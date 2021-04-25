YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,595 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. 1,934,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,702. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

