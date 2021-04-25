YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.46 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,566 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

BSCN remained flat at $$21.76 during midday trading on Friday. 185,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

