YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $23.19 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 40.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.78. 3,563,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. The company has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

