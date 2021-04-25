YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.40. 1,394,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,181. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.60. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $129.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

