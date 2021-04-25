YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$22.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

