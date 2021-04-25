YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,930. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

