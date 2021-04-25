YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

SCHA traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 295,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,206. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.59.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

