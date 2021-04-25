YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 102,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 55,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 393,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,850. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

