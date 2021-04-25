YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

