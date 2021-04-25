YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,878,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,168,174. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

