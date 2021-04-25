YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,584. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

