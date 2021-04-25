YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,109,000 after buying an additional 69,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $118,101,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. 488,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

