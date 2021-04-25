YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,362 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,031,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,660. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.